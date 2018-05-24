Car-motorcycle crash kills man

An Arkansan was killed when the car he was driving struck a motorcycle Tuesday night, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Also this week, state police identified a trucker killed in an Interstate 40 crash earlier this month.

The Tuesday crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on U.S. 62 in Fayetteville, according to the state police report.

Authorities said Weston Fitts, 21, was driving west on the highway in a newer-model Toyota Camry when a motorcyclist on a 2007 Suzuki made a left turn onto U.S. 62 from Old Farmington Road.

The motorcycle traveled into the Camry's path, and the vehicles collided, the report states.

Fitts was reportedly taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, state police identified a trucker killed on I-40 in a May 12 crash involving two tractor-trailer rigs.

The wreck happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 in the St. Francis County town of Shell Lake, according to a preliminary report released Wednesday.

Police said a truck driven by 31-year-old Raymond Lovellette of Robinson, Ill., struck the rear of an 18-wheeler driven by 46-year-old Douglas Torres of Arlington, Texas, that had slowed because of traffic.

Lovellette suffered fatal injuries. An online obituary said he died May 12. Torres was listed as being injured.

The weather was clear, and the roads were dry at the time of both crashes, state police reported.

Metro on 05/24/2018