Downpour floods streets in LR area

Heavy rain in Pulaski County led to flooded roads and stalled vehicles but no reported injuries Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for a large swath of the county Wednesday, along with some parts of eastern Saline County.

North Little Rock Fire Chief Gerald Tucker said Wednesday afternoon that there were no injuries but reported that intersections had been flooded because of the heavy rainfall.

There was about a foot of water at the intersection of 13th and Main streets in North Little Rock, he said, and the department helped police with blocking intersections to prevent vehicles from driving through the water.

The department, he said, also received reports of several fire alarms set off by the lightning.

Little Rock Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky said there were no reported injuries on the flood-related calls the department responded to.

The spokesman said firefighters were called to many reports of stalled vehicles.

Entergy Arkansas reported Wednesday night that around 1,343 customers were without power in one area south of Interstate 630 and west of University Avenue.

Metro on 05/24/2018