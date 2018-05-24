DQ Grill & Chill specials planned + new central Arkansas location to open in July

The DQ Grill & Chill, 1550 Country Club Road, Sherwood, is hosting, with Pediatrics Plus, a May Fest, 4-6 p.m. Friday, featuring buy-one-get-one-for-99-cents Blizzards, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and outdoor games. Admission is free.

That location and the one at 6100 W. 12th St., Little Rock, will be offering 99-cent Memorial Day root-beer floats all day Monday.

At the Little Rock location, 4-8 p.m. May 30, kids can eat free with the purchase of a combo meal.

And look for a July opening for a location at 1000 W. Main St., Cabot.