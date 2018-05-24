Fishing Hot Spots

LAKE CONWAY Bass fishing is excellent around the shoreline and along lily pads with soft plastics and white spinnerbaits. Bream fishing is excellent at 2 feet around the shoreline with crickets or worms. Crappie fishing is fair around cypress trees and bridges using minnows and jigs at 6-8 feet. Catfishing is excellent in the creek channels with large minnows.

LAKE BREWER Bass fishing is good around rocky points with plastic worms at 18 feet. Bream have moved shallow to near the shoreline and are good on worms and crickets. Crappie fishing is good near brush piles at 12-18 feet with minnows, jigs or crankbaits. Catfishing is good around brush piles with worms, shad or shiners.

LAKE OUACHITA Bass fishing is very good with creature baits and worms. Black spinnerbaits at night and Zara Spooks during the day are all working well. Walleye fishing is fair for those trolling a Flicker Shad or similar small crankbait. Stripers are biting live bait in major creek and river channels on the western and central part of the lake. Bream fishing is excellent on crickets and worms in brush at 8-15 feet. Crappie fishing is very good with minnows or jigs near structure at 15-18 feet. Catfish are biting cut bait, live bait and stink bait.

LAKE DARDANELLES Bass is very good on frogs and chiselers. River fish have been biting in the grass with scam shad, jigs and Bamboozie. Drops have been productive with crankbaits and spinnerbaits, and they are biting jigs and crankbaits around brush piles. Crappie fishing has been good in the creeks around stumps with chartreuse and chartreuse/black jigs. White bass have been biting white jigs, small swimbaits, crankbaits and spoons on main river points around current breaks. Stripers are in the creeks in deep holes and are hitting Rat-L-Traps, spinnerbaits, and scam shad used as a trailer on a chatterbait. Bream are biting worms, crickets and small jigs in the creeks and the river around brush and stumps on the mud flats. Catfish are biting worms, grasshoppers and small perch in the creeks. In the main river, catfish are biting cut bait, shad, skipjack and perch.

