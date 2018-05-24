• Rick Johnson, a Washington state trooper, said a truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel on an interstate north of Tacoma, causing his rig to overturn and spill about 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers across the highway.

• Michael Rotondo, 30, of Camillus, N.Y., said he'll appeal a judge's order that he move out of his parents' house after they went to court to have him evicted because he ignored several letters they gave him offering money and other help if he'd move out and get a job.

• Nick Butler, a flooring shop worker in Grand Rapids, Mich., said a thief who saw a pile of what looked like gold bars in a display window likely thought "Wow, someone forgot to put these gold bars away," before smashing the window and discovering they were made of foam.

• Patrick Thomas, a judge in Birmingham, England, sentenced a woman to more than four years in prison for forcing her 13-year-old daughter to marry a relative in Pakistan almost twice her age, saying she had "cruelly deceived" her daughter.

• Anthony Getchius, 43, of Newark, N.J., and Noelle Smart, 48, of Jersey City are facing lewdness charges after a priest reported discovering the couple having sex under a statue of the Virgin Mary in a secluded church garden, police said.

• Anthony Damante, 18, of Milan, Ohio, who accepted payment for a small bag of marijuana from a woman in a convenience store parking lot, was arrested on a drug trafficking charge when he left the pot in the wrong car, whose driver called police, according to reports.

• Sharon Wehrly, sheriff of Nye County, Nevada, apologized for leaving her .45-caliber handgun unattended in a casino restroom, calling the incident embarrassing in an online message seeking forgiveness from voters just three weeks ahead of her re-election bid.

• Rich Stinson, spokesman for the San Antonio International Airport, said it took two hours for officers to capture a baboon named Dawkins that had escaped from his crate as he was being shipped from Rhode Island to a south Texas wildlife sanctuary.

• William Samford and his family will have to wait several weeks to move into their new Habitat for Humanity home in Meridian, Miss., after thieves broke in and stole a washing machine, lights, a toilet, a counter-top, a sink, a stove and a refrigerator the day before they were to move in.

