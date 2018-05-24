Intruders beat 3 people in Fort Smith home

Two men are in custody after a home invasion in Fort Smith that left three people severely injured, authorities said.

Fort Smith officers were called about 10 p.m. May 14 to a residence in the 5100 block of Clarendon Avenue, where they found three adult victims with severe head injuries, including a woman with a possible brain bleed, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Investigators learned that two men entered the home, attacked the three, tied up a 17-year-old in his room and stole various items from the house.

Detectives used bank records to find that the robbers had used a credit card of one of the victims in Van Buren and tracked down Russell Mosley, 31, and Victor Bottorff, 27. Both were arrested on unrelated charges and taken to the Crawford County jail, according to the release.

The two are charged with aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping and two counts of first-degree battery, police said.

State Desk on 05/24/2018