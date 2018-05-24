LR man arrested in May 14 cutting

A 53-year-old who cut another man with a knife at a Little Rock business was arrested Wednesday evening, police say.

Shortly before noon on May 14, officers were called to Pro Window & Door Inc. at 6500 Forbing Road, according to a report.

A manager told police that two men got into an argument that led to one cutting the other on his neck with a knife.

Neither of the men involved in the dispute were at the business when officers arrived, the report states. The 43-year-old victim had reportedly gone to CHI St. Vincent and been "patched up."

Police later issued a warrant for Michael Dewayne Farmer on a first-degree battery charge, an arrest report shows.

He was taken into custody at his home on Geyer Springs Road about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

His bail had not been set as of Wednesday night, according to Pulaski County jail records.

4 holdups reported over 4 hours in LR

Authorities are investigating four holdups that happened over a four-hour span in Little Rock, including two in which people were shot.

Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock police spokesman, said Wednesday morning that the robberies are not considered related.

In one, a 41-year-old victim told police that three people approached him, shot him from behind and took his SUV shortly after 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at Spanish Johns Apartments, 5001 W. 65th St.

Officers observed a puncture wound "consistent with a bullet" in his torso, with no exit wound, the report says.

Police said the vehicle -- a black Honda Element that had initially been described by the victim as blue -- was later found.

A cellphone was also listed as being stolen.

An attempted robbery around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Shell convenience store at 721 E. 9th St. also ended in gunfire, according to police report.

The 19-year-old victim, who had left the scene and was later found, told police that two people tried to rob him and shot him in the right arm.

The pair started shooting at the man's vehicle as he drove away, authorities noted.

The man's girlfriend said he went to the location to sell 2 grams of marijuana.

When he arrived, the robbers tried to take his money and marijuana, she told officers.

According to the report, police found shell casings and two bags of a "green leafy substance" on the ground.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, officers responded to Otter Creek Villas apartments, 13600 Otter Creek Parkway, in reference to another robbery.

There, a 28-year-old woman told authorities that she was walking from the complex's gym to her apartment when a "red compact car" pulled up.

A passenger got out and placed what the victim believed was a gun to the back of her head, the report states.

The robber took the woman's backpack -- which contained her wallet, phone and various ID and credit cards -- and fled in the red car, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.

A fourth holdup was reported around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Family Dollar, 10422 Chicot Road. Police said a robber entered, lifted his shirt to show an apparent handgun and took $1,133 from a 19-year-old cashier, police said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of any of the reports.

3 people arrested in robbery of Belk

Two adults and a teenager face felony charges stemming from a Friday robbery at a department store in a west Little Rock shopping center, police say.

Officers were called about 12:15 p.m. to the Pleasant Ridge Town Center at 11525 Cantrell Road, where a theft was said to be in progress at Belk, according to a report.

Several people were reportedly standing in front of the business, pointing to a red 2010 Dodge Avenger speeding east.

Police pulled the car over two blocks away from the shopping center and arrested the driver, a 16-year-old girl, as well as two passengers: Tatyana Hicks, 19, and Deangelo Bates, 22.

Officers spoke to Belk employees and witnesses and determined a robbery had occurred, according to the report.

About $1,000 worth of clothes was listed as stolen.

The 16-year-old was taken to a Pulaski County juvenile lockup and charged with robbery and property theft.

Bates and Hicks also face charges of robbery and property theft. As of Wednesday morning, both were being held at the Pulaski County jail.

Bates was being held in lieu of $20,000 bond, and Hicks was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

