Man accused of taking lottery tickets at North Little Rock gas station

Police say a North Little Rock man was arrested after taking lottery tickets from a convenience store Wednesday night.

Myron Allen, 40, faces a charge of aggravated robbery, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the Shell convenience store at 3100 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in reference to unknown trouble.

A clerk said that a man entered the store and approached the counter while appearing to have a gun under his shirt.

The robber then “stuck a hand under his shirt and began removing 200X The Money lottery tickets from the reel,” according to the report.

Authorities described the robber as standing around 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds and having gold teeth. He reportedly wore a gray T-shirt, tan cargo shorts and black-and-red high tops at the time.

Allen admitted to taking lottery tickets, but denied acting as if he had a gun, police said.

Allen remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday morning, records show, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.