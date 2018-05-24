Authorities: Man arrested on capital murder charge in central Arkansas hotel slaying

An out-of-state man has been arrested on a capital murder charge in the killing of a man at a Conway hotel earlier this month, police said.

Andrew Morstain, 22, of Texas is the third person charged in the May 8 shooting death of 48-year-old Leonel Panduro of Whitewater, Wis., at the Days Inn on Oak Street, according to a statement.

Police said Morstain was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents Wednesday night in Laredo, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Morstain was being held at the Webb County, Texas, jail shortly before noon Thursday, according to an online inmate roster. He awaits extradition back to Arkansas.

Also charged in Panduro’s killing are 24-year-old Zachary Keesee, who faces a count of conspiracy to commit murder, and Keesee's mother, 50-year-old Sherri Keesee of Maumelle.

Zachary Keesee was arrested late Sunday at a border crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, which is nearly 125 miles northwest of Laredo.

Sherri Keesee was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension in the case.

Neither of their names appeared in online records for the Faulkner County jail as of Thursday afternoon.