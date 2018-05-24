Man, woman jailed in multiple thefts at Texarkana business

TEXARKANA -- A man and woman accused of repeatedly stealing items from a Texarkana business and later selling them as scrap metal have been charged by Miller County prosecutors with multiple felonies.

Robert Lee Smith, 55, and Teresa Renee Thompson, 46, are accused of helping themselves to property belonging to Ward's Four Wheel Drive in Texarkana on at least four dates beginning in the summer of 2017. Both are being held in the Miller County jail.

Steve Ward, owner of Ward's Four Wheel, said the thefts have proved frustrating and costly.

"Seemed like they were climbing the fence almost every night," Ward said. "These people have been stealing us blind."

Ward said he believes equipment, parts and other items stolen from his business were sold by thieves at scrap metal prices. Texarkana police Lt. Jason Shores said local scrap metal businesses often contact law enforcement authorities when someone bearing a suspicious load visits, although thieves are often adept at concealing their misdeeds.

"They'll break it down or put it in with other things, like a bag of cans, so it's hard to tell that it was something which was stolen," Shores said.

"But usually those businesses are good about letting us know if they think something isn't right."

Shores said people attempting to sell scrap metal are required to show identification, and a record of the transaction is kept.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black recently signed off on formal charges against Smith and Thompson. Both are facing four counts of commercial burglary in connection with crimes committed Aug. 8, 2017; Aug. 28, 2017; April 18 and April 23 at Ward's Four Wheel. A fifth felony charge of breaking and entering from the April 23 incident is pending against Smith and Thompson as well.

Each of the four counts of commercial burglary pending against Smith and Thompson is punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Breaking and entering is punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Smith's bail is set at $50,000 and Thompson's is set at $25,000. Both are expected to appear before a Miller County circuit judge next month.

Metro on 05/24/2018