More restaurant transitions: 'National Burger Day' at McDonald's; PK Grills Cookout planned; Rock Town Distillery wins gold
This article was published today at 9:30 a.m.
— McDonald's celebrates "National Burger Day" on Monday, with a buy-one-get-one-free offer for its new Quarter Pounders that feature 100 percent fresh beef. Customers with the McDonald's app can redeem the discount at participating McDonald's restaurants.
— PK Grills, a Little Rock-based manufacturer of high-end cast aluminum barbecue grills, will hold its third PK Grills Cookout, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2 at War Memorial Stadium, West Markham Street and Fair Park Boulevard, Little Rock. Backyard cooks and professionals will gather to compete for a share of more than $10,000 in cash and prizes. Registration information and more details are available at tinyurl.com/yc9tfo37.
— Little Rock's Rock Town Distillery won a gold medal for its main line Arkansas Bourbon Whiskey at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition April 13-15, and silver medals for its Straight Bourbon, Single Barrel Bourbon, Four Grain Sour Mash Bourbon and their Rye Whiskey. See the full results at sfspiritscomp.com/results/search.
