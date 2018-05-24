Home /
Movie Tavern adds 'exceptional new entrees' to menu; theater has location in Little Rock
This article was published today at 9:30 a.m.
New Orleans-based Movie Tavern, which has a Little Rock outlet at 11300 Bass Pro Parkway, has revised its menu, now featuring, according to a news release, "two dozen exceptional new entrees, garden picks, starters and desserts.
We've also enhanced a few of our customer favorites."
The "new savory starters" include General Tso's Cauliflower, tomato/goat cheese fondue and roasted red pepper-hummus; among the "chef-inspired entrees": baked rigatoni with spinach and portabella, roasted salmon over Brussels sprouts cranberry walnut salad and hand-cut steak and shrimp. Order from your seat in the theater, in the bar area while waiting for films to begin or in the semi-separate "Tavern" area.
The phone number: (501) 319-6799; visit movietavern.com/locations/littlerock.
