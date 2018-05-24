• Broadcast journalist Lesley Stahl, the 13-time Emmy award-winning 60 Minutes correspondent whose work has spanned decades, disclosed this week that President Donald Trump admitted to her that his relentless attacks on the press were part of a strategy to discredit reporters and news organizations to shield himself from negative coverage. Stahl talked about Trump's comment to her Monday during an interview with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour at the Deadline Club Awards presentation. Woodruff asked Stahl about her November 2016 interview with Trump -- his first after the election victory. Stahl described going to meet with him at Trump Tower along with one of her bosses, whom she did not name. After Trump began to unload on the news media, she said, she asked him whether he planned to stop attacking the press, which was a hallmark of his campaign. "I said, you know that is getting tired, why are you doing this -- you're doing it over and over and it's boring," Stahl said. "He said you know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all, so when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you." Stahl's striking anecdote fell into a silent moment in the room. Woodruff shook her head. "He said that," Stahl said, raising her eyebrows. "So put that in your head for a minute." The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Trump's belligerence toward the news media, which he lambastes as "fake news," and journalists, whom he often calls "dishonest," have continued to be an integral part of his presidency, part of a habit of attacking critics and other institutions that act as potential checks on his power.

• Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed but not broken after being heckled by patrons at a Minneapolis roof-top restaurant, including one who threw a drink at her as she left. The Fox News contributor told the channel's Fox & Friends Wednesday that she was eating Sunday brunch with her parents when a group of people "thought it would be funny to throw water at" her and chant profanities. Lahren, 25, says people don't have to like or agree with her, but that they "don't have the right to throw things" at her. She insists she is "tough" and "can handle it." President Donald Trump tweeted in support of Lahren, calling her "a truly outstanding and respected young woman!" Lahren, who regularly voices support for Trump, has sparked controversy with calls for limited immigration and other conservative views. After the weekend incident, several liberals came to Lahren's defense, including comedian Kathy Griffin. "I couldn't disagree more with TomiLahren, but I don't think it's cool to resort to physical actions to make your point," Griffin wrote.

A Section on 05/24/2018