Part of I-40 in Arkansas shut for 20 minutes after authorities encounter driver with knife, sheriff's office says

A stretch of Interstate 40 in Arkansas closed for about 20 minutes after authorities encountered a driver armed with a knife Thursday afternoon.

According to the Pope County sheriff's office, the female was in her vehicle threatening to kill herself with the knife. A spokesman for the agency did not know whether she made the threat before or after being stopped by Arkansas State Police.

The driver was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported.

A 0.1-mile section of the eastbound lane of Interstate 40 between Pottsville and Atkins closed about 2 p.m., according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. It was reopened by 2:25 p.m.