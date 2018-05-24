PB police identify slain man in yard

Authorities in Pine Bluff have identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Officers responded shortly before 3:20 a.m. Saturday to 33rd Avenue and South Willow Street in reference to an abandoned vehicle, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a 2007 black Buick LaCrosse with the rear passenger-side door open. The vehicle had bullet holes in both sides.

Authorities said Jeremiah Robinson, 29, of Pine Bluff was found lying unresponsive in front of a home in the 3200 block of South Willow Street. He was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Jason Duren, police said. Officers noted that they found bullet holes in a 1998 tan Buick LaCrosse that was in the residence's driveway.

According to the report, a 2004 Volkswagen Passat with bullet holes in it was found in the yard of a home in the same block of South Willow Street.

It was the sixth reported homicide of 2018 in Pine Bluff, police spokesman Lt. David DeFoor said.

No suspects were named, and the investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 05/24/2018