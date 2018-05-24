Pompeo: U.S. will fight Russian prying in election

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's administration will not tolerate Russian interference in the 2018 congressional midterm elections.

Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the administration will take "appropriate countermeasures" to fight what he called "continued efforts" by Russia to meddle in November's vote. He did not elaborate on the Russian interference or say what the countermeasures would be but said there was much more work to be done to stop Russia's efforts.

He said the U.S. had not yet been able to establish "effective deterrence" to halt them.

The top-ranking Democrat on the committee, Eliot Engel, however, contended that the Trump administration "is giving Russia a pass" because Russian President Vladimir Putin "supported President Trump over Hillary Clinton" in the 2016 presidential election.

"If we allow foreign interference in our elections so long as it supports our political objectives, then we've put party before country and put our democracy in crisis," Engel said.

Russian meddling in the presidential election remains a touchy topic for Trump, as the White House tries to combat the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Trump denies there was any collusion.

Pompeo was making his first congressional appearance since becoming top diplomat nearly a month ago, after Trump fired his predecessor, Rex Tillerson.

Pompeo was testifying on the State Department's budget, operations and policy priorities, but he was asked about a wide range of issues, including diplomacy with North Korea, the pullout from the Iran nuclear deal, and Russia.

"We will not tolerate Russian interference in the 2018 elections," he told lawmakers. "We will take appropriate countermeasures to continued Russian efforts."

He defended the Trump administration's "enormous efforts to push back against Russia," which he claimed were "light-years better than what was done in the previous administration."

In his testimony, Pompeo also acknowledged -- after prodding by lawmakers -- that he backs the finding by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to hurt Clinton and ultimately help Trump.

Pompeo, who previously was Trump's CIA director, was pressed by Democrats on whether he accepted that finding during testimony Wednesday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Yes, sir," he said. But that was only after he initially said the judgment that Putin wanted to help Trump win "was the least confirmed, that is, there was the least support for that" in the report issued by the CIA, the FBI and the National Security Agency in January 2017, a few weeks before Trump took office.

On Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen professed ignorance when asked about the intelligence community's findings.

"I do not believe that I've seen that conclusion that the specific intent was to help President Trump win, I'm not aware of that," she told reporters after briefing House members on cybersecurity concerns for this year's midterm elections. "But I do generally have no reason to doubt any intelligence assessment."

In a letter to Nielsen's department on Wednesday, Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Andre Carson of Indiana, Democrats who serve on the House Intelligence Committee, cited the Department of Homeland Security's role in election security.

"It is critical for the public to know with confidence that the Department is relying on the objective intelligence work product and analysis, rather than any political sentiment, as it continues offering support for election security," they wrote.

The 2017 intelligence report by the CIA, the FBI and the National Security Agency assessed that "Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him. All three agencies agree with this judgment. CIA and FBI have high confidence in this judgment; NSA has moderate confidence."

But all three agencies said they had "high confidence" in the conclusion that Russia developed a "clear preference" for Trump.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press and by Nick Wadhams and Anna Edgerton of Bloomberg News.

