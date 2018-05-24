Home / Latest News /
Prosecutor asks judge to revoke probation for Arkansan sentenced in infant son's death
This article was published today at 1:54 p.m.
An Arkansan given probation after admitting to recklessly causing the death of her 2-month-old son is now accused of failing to meet the conditions of her suspended sentence.
Molly Dawn Sullivan, 23, of Prairie Grove was booked into the Benton County jail Tuesday morning after prosecutors petitioned to revoke her probation, records show.
On the morning of Oct. 28, 2016, Sullivan told authorities that she had woken up to feed her son and rock him back to sleep. She fell asleep again, then awoke to find the unresponsive child blue and purple, she said. Sullivan added that she might have accidentally thrown a couch pillow into the boy's playpen.
Though prosecutors sought prison time for Sullivan, she was instead sentenced to eight years of probation and ordered to take parenting classes and be evaluated for drugs and alcohol.
The petition for revocation, issued in March, shows that Sullivan had violated the court-ordered terms by using marijuana and failing to report to the probation officer or participate in her substance abuse treatment program and parenting classes.
Sullivan is scheduled to appear in court June 12.
LRDawg says... May 24, 2018 at 2:35 p.m.
