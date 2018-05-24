Rain delays SEC Tournament's Thursday schedule; late start expected for Hogs-Gators

A long rain delay in the opening game has altered the schedule for the third consecutive day at SEC Tournament.

The game between Georgia and Ole Miss was interrupted in the top of the seventh inning by a 1-hour, 54-minute delay Thursday and was not scheduled to resume until 1:15 p.m. Two more games are scheduled at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium before the nightcap between No. 7 Arkansas and No. 3 Florida.

There is a 30-minute intermission between games, meaning the Razorbacks' game is not likely to begin until sometime after 9 p.m., assuming there are no other delays. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms exists throughout the afternoon in Hoover, Ala., decreasing to 20 percent tonight.

A curfew exists at the SEC Tournament and prohibits any games from beginning after midnight but does not restrict what time games can end.

Arkansas (38-17) defeated South Carolina 13-8 early Thursday. The 3-hour, 46-minute game did not begin until 9:45 p.m. because of a weather delay of around an hour early Wednesday.

Florida (42-15) defeated LSU 4-3 Wednesday night to advance into the winner's bracket. The Gators were the regular-season champion in the SEC and went 2-1 against Arkansas during a March series in Gainesville, Fla.

The winner of tonight's game between Arkansas and Florida will advance to the single-elimination semifinal round scheduled for Saturday. The loser will play in an elimination game Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between LSU and South Carolina.