Razorbacks to put depth on display

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks' men's and women's track and field teams have made the first of two trips to the West Coast to finish the outdoor season.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's teams -- both ranked No. 9 nationally in the coaches poll -- flew to Sacramento, Calif., this week for the NCAA West Preliminaries, which begin today and run through Saturday.

How the Razorbacks do in Sacramento will determine how many of them head West again to Eugene, Ore., where the NCAA Championships are being held June 7-10.

The top 12 finishers in each of the individual events and top six in two relays at the West and East Preliminaries -- which are being held in Tampa, Fla., this weekend -- advance to the NCAA Championships.

"Somebody told me the average number of athletes is 1.5 per university represented at the NCAA prelims," Razorbacks women's Coach Lance Harter said. "There are so many programs that have one or two athletes.

"Then we come in with basically an army. People just kind of look at us sideways."

The Arkansas men and women have a combined 45 athletes competing in 30 events in Sacramento with 59 entries, including some athletes who could go in up to four events.

"Both programs are broad-based," Razorbacks men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. " We cover most of the events. We're two elite programs."

The Arkansas men have a national-leading 37 entries among their 27 athletes in 18 of the NCAA's 21 events.

Junior Gabe Moore and senior Derek Jacobus already have qualified for the NCAA Championships in the decathlon.

Razorbacks senior Kenzo Cotton, a 16-time All-American, is entered in the 100 and 200 meters and the 400 and 1,600 relays.

Cotton was slowed at the SEC Championships by a sore hamstring, but Bucknam said he has looked good in practice this week.

"We're cautiously optimistic that Kenzo's shaken off his soreness," Bucknam said. "He's a tough kid. He's going to give it his best shot, I'm sure."

Other key entries for the Razorbacks are Kemar Mowatt in the 400 hurdles and both relays; Cameron Griffith in the 1,500 and 5,000; Jack Bruce in the 5,000; and Obi Egbokwe in the 400 and 1,600 relay.

"Everything that we've done has been geared toward these last few weeks," Bucknam said. "All year our training is set to peak at this time of the year.

"I have confidence in where our guys are physically and emotionally coming off of a very competitive challenge at the SEC meet. I think our guys are hungry and want more out of the season."

Arkansas' women have 17 athletes competing in 12 events with a total of 22 entries.

"Considering the number of people we chose to redshirt for one reason or another, we still have a huge contingent going to the NCAA's first round," Harter said. "That speaks to the depth that the overall program has."

Razorbacks senior Taliyah Brooks, who already has qualified for the NCAA Championships in the heptathlon, will compete in the long jump and on the 400 relay in Sacramento.

Juniors Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard -- twin sisters from Cabot -- lead five Arkansas pole vaulters competing at the West Prelims. Jacobus is a three-time NCAA champion. She and Hoggard went 1-2 at this year's NCAA indoor meet.

Jada Baylark, a sophomore from Little Rock Parkview, will run in the 100 and 200 as well as on both relays.

"The goal is to get as many qualifiers as possible," Harter said. "You take that to Eugene and try to put everybody in scoring positions."

