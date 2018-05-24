Owner: Remaining Mexico Chiquitos in central Arkansas to stay open despite 2 recent closures

A pair of Mexico Chiquito locations have been shuttered within the past year, but the company said Thursday that the two remaining restaurants in central Arkansas are not set to close.

“We’re still open for business and still making the best cheese dip for Little Rock and Arkansas,” Chad Jones, president of Haynie Companies, told Arkansas Online.

Haynie Companies, which owns Mexico Chiquito and franchises a number of KFC locations in Arkansas, acquired the Mexican restaurant’s original location in North Little Rock's Protho Junction area in 1979.

The most recent closure happened May 6 at the 13924 Cantrell Road location in west Little Rock. It was shuttered as a result of a real-estate transaction that finished earlier this month, Jones said.

Jones declined to elaborate on the “business opportunity” or what would be opening in place of Mexico Chiquito.

Filings with the Pulaski County assessor’s office show the Cantrell Road property sold May 9 for $1.5 million to Anchor Realty Investments LLC of Maumelle.

David “Alan” Bubbus, who owns the David’s Burgers mini-chain, is listed as a company officer and registered agent on the Arkansas secretary of state’s website.

In Conway, Mexico Chiquito’s location at 1135 Skyline Drive closed about a year ago, Jones said.

The company now has two remaining locations: one in North Little Rock at 4511 Camp Robinson Road and a Mex-To-Go outlet in west Little Rock at 11406 W. Markham St.

Mexico Chiquito has been in business since 1935.