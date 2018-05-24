Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 24, 2018, 3:54 a.m.

Small city's mayor charged with theft

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:25 a.m.

The mayor of a small Boone County town has been arrested on a theft charge stemming from a previous job, authorities said.

Jan Hudson, 57, of Diamond City is accused of taking $4,550 while employed as treasurer of the Diamond City Community Center, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said in a statement.

Records show Hudson was booked into the Boone County jail around 11 a.m. Tuesday. She was released about 30 minutes later on $1,500 bond.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and Arkansas Legislative Audit are leading the investigation into the theft charge, Sadler said.

State Desk on 05/24/2018

Print Headline: Small city's mayor charged with theft

Small city's mayor charged with theft

