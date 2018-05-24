Small city's mayor charged with theft
The mayor of a small Boone County town has been arrested on a theft charge stemming from a previous job, authorities said.
Jan Hudson, 57, of Diamond City is accused of taking $4,550 while employed as treasurer of the Diamond City Community Center, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said in a statement.
Records show Hudson was booked into the Boone County jail around 11 a.m. Tuesday. She was released about 30 minutes later on $1,500 bond.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and Arkansas Legislative Audit are leading the investigation into the theft charge, Sadler said.
