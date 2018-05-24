State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Good;Good;Good

CLEAR;Good;Good;Poor;Fair

CONWAY;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Fair

HARRIS BRAKE;--;Excellent;--;Good

MAUMELLE;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Good

NORRELL;Good;Excellent;Fair;Poor

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;Excellent;Excellent;Good

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Excellent;Good;Fair

SUNSET;Good;--;Good;Poor

VALENCIA;--;--;Excellent;--

WILLASTEIN;Fair;Excellent;--;--

WINONA;Fair;Good;Excellent;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Good;Good;Excellent;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Fair;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;Good;Poor;Good

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Good;--;Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) For fly-fishing, soft hackles, hare's ear, pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are productive. Hot pink and cotton candy-colored bodies on chartreuse jig heads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;--;--;--;--

WHITE RIVER The area just upstream from Cotter has been the hot spot this week. A 27-inch brown was caught on a green/orange jig between the Rainbow Bridge and the railroad bridge. Jigs are extremely productive during minimum flow generation. Brown/orange, tri-olive, ginger, and ginger/olive have been the best colors. Trout have also been caught on 1.5- to 2-inch sculpins on the calm side of a rocky structure. Lower your weighted line with a bit of shrimp as close to the bottom as you can and you'll likely feel a tug before you reach the bottom. Shiny spoons (the blue/silver buoyant or Cleo) continue to work well.

NORFORK TAILWATER Fishing has been good amid caddis hatches. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;Poor;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;--;Good;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing has been very good between Spider Creek and the Arkansas 62 bridge. Trout are biting 1/4-ounce spoons and PowerBaits on light terminal tackle. The water temperature has been between 55-60 degrees. A few walleye are being caught between Beaver and Holiday Island trolling Rapalas, jigging minnows and Berkley soft plastic baits at 6-10 feet.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Good;Good

SEQUOYAH;--;--;--;--

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Good;Good;Good;Good

SPRING RIVER Water levels are running clear at 400 cfs. The river is lower than it has been all this spring. Olive Woollies usually work great, but on the sunny days with a good hatch early in the morning, nymphs and M Mark's El Diablo are working great. Hot pink and chartreuse Trout Magnets are working great with spinning gear. Silver spinners are working well some days.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;--;--;Excellent

GREESON;Fair;--;--;Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;--;--;--;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;Good;--;Good;Good

DEGRAY;Good;Good;--;Fair

HAMILTON;Excellent;--;--;Good

NIMROD;--;--;--;--

OUACHITA;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Bank fishermen are catching limits of fish using PowerBaits, waxworms and mealworms, redworms, and corn fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Spin fishermen casting small jigs, Super Dupers and Little Cleos in silver or white are catching limits of trout in current and slack water. Fly-fishermen can still access areas that hold good numbers of rainbow trout and can be successful presenting Trout Magnets in white or pink, micro-jigs in black, or San Juan worms in red or hot pink with a strike indicator. The walleye spawn is over but numbers of fish remain in the tailrace feeding on shad. The majority of fish are being caught by trolling shallow-running stick baits that imitate small minnows or crawfish. Carolina rigs tipped with nightcrawlers have taken the largest fish at night.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Fair;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent

BEAR CREEK;Good;--;Good;Good

CANE CREEK;Fair;Excellent;Excellent;Fair

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;Fair;--;--;Poor

