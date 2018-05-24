Home / Latest News /
Teen found fatally shot in vehicle in central Arkansas, police say
This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.
An 18-year-old was found fatally shot in a vehicle in central Arkansas early Thursday, police say.
According to the Conway Police Department, Jody Loring was discovered at 1 a.m. on Donaghey Avenue.
It is the fourth homicide reported in the city this year.
Police said no arrests have been made, and no further information was released.
