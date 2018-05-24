Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 24, 2018, 12:08 p.m.

Teen found fatally shot in vehicle in central Arkansas, police say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.

Police investigate a homicide in Conway on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

PHOTO BY CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT

An 18-year-old was found fatally shot in a vehicle in central Arkansas early Thursday, police say.

According to the Conway Police Department, Jody Loring was discovered at 1 a.m. on Donaghey Avenue.

It is the fourth homicide reported in the city this year.

Police said no arrests have been made, and no further information was released.

