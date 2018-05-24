Texas LB high on Hogs, plans OV to the Hill

Linebacker Zach Zimos joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his recent Arkansas offer and plans to officially visit in June.

Zimos, 6-4, 215, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Richmond (Texas) Travis received an offer from the Hogs on May 5 to go along with California, Texas Tech, Boise State, Houston, SMU and others.

INTEREST IN ARKANSAS:

"Right now, I really have a high interest with Arkansas. I've been talking a lot with Coach Cooper, Coach Chavis and obviously Coach Morris. I feel like I continue make a great relationship with them. I know they're an awesome school SEC West. As a young kid, I always dreamed about playing in the SEC. So it's really exciting."

REOPENED HIS RECRUITMENT AFTER BEING COMMITTED TO CAL:

"I feel like at the end of the day, I made the decision a little bit too soon. I feel like there are so many other schools that have a lot to offer. At the end of the day, it's just what's best for me and my family. So we're just super excited the process again and see what's best for me."

Texas Tech and Missouri are other schools he's considering for official visits.