This date in baseball

1918 Cleveland's Stan Coveleski pitched 19 innings in the Indians' 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees. Former pitcher Joe Wood hit a home run in the victory.

1935 In the first major league night game in Cincinnati, the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 before 25,000.

1936 Tony Lazzeri, batting eighth for the New York Yankees, drove in 11 runs with a triple and three home runs -- two of them grand slams -- in a 25-2 rout of the Philadelphia A's.

1947 Brooklyn's Carl Furillo batted for Gene Hermanski -- in the first inning -- and hit a three-run home run. Why the move? Phillies Manager Ben Chapman started righty Al Jurisch just to pitch to Brooklyn's first two hitters: Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson. Reese struck out and Robinson walked. Lefty Oscar Judd, warming up from the start, came in to pitch to the next three lefty hitters: Pete Reiser, Dixie Walker, and Hermanski. Reiser walked and Walker popped out. Furillo came in for Hermanski and connected to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. The Dodgers lost to Philadelphia 4-3 in 10 innings.

1964 Harmon Killebrew of the Minnesota Twins hit the longest home run in Baltimore's Memorial Stadium, a 471-foot shot to left-center off right-hander Milt Pappas.

1984 Jack Morris led the Tigers to their 17th consecutive road victory, setting an American League record. Morris allowed four hits and Detroit beat the California Angels 5-1.

1994 The St. Louis Cardinals set a major league record by stranding 16 runners without scoring, losing to David West and three Philadelphia Phillies relievers 4-0. The previous mark for left on base in a shutout loss was 15, most recently by Kansas City against Detroit in 1975. The National League record was 14, last by Philadelphia against Montreal in 1971.

1995 Oakland's Dennis Eckersley became the sixth pitcher with 300 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

1998 Freshman Matt Diaz hit four home runs, tying a school and regional record, and drove in seven runs as Florida State routed Oklahoma 23-2 to advance to the NCAA Atlantic II Regional final.

2006 Adam Wainwright homered in his first major league at-bat and pitched three innings of relief to earn the victory in St. Louis' 10-4 victory over San Francisco. Wainwright, who had no batting practice since spring training, hit the first pitch he saw out to left in the fifth for a solo homer.

2007 Seattle's Ichiro Suzuki went 3 for 6 with a home run in his 1,000th major league game. Suzuki compiled 1,414 hits in those games -- the second most by a player in his first 1,000 games since 1900. Hall of Famer Al Simmons (1924-44) had 1,443 hits in that span.

2013 Anibal Sanchez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before Minnesota's Joe Mauer broke it up with a one-out single, and that was the only hit the Detroit right-hander allowed in the Tigers' 6-0 victory over the Twins.

2015 The Texas Rangers sent the New York Yankees to their 10th loss in 11 games ith a 5-2 victory. The Yankees lost six consecutive in a single season for the first time since May 11-16, 2011, and have 10 losses in an 11-game span for the first time since May 23 to June 3, 1995.

2016 Justin Verlander struck out 10 in eight scoreless innings, and Francisco Rodriguez held on for his 400th save as Detroit beat Philadelphia 3-1. Verlander gave up three hits and two walks in a 108-pitch effort. Rodriguez allowed a run in the ninth but closed the game out for his 14th save in 15 chances this year. He became the sixth pitcher to reach 400 career saves.

Today's birthdays Chad Green 27; Wilmer Font 28; Bartolo Colon 45.

