Thursday recruiting tidbits

An in-state target is planning to enroll in college in January.

Joe T. Robinson defensive end Zach Williams, 6-4, 220, 4.65 plans to graduate in December and be an early enrollee at the school of his choice. He added an offer from Ole Miss on Wednesday to go along with more than 20 other offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Baylor, Texas and others.

Williams has official visits set to Louisville on May 31-June 2 and Oregon State on June 8-10.

Twin brothers and linebackers, Jai and Jalen Jones along with their father and former Razorback linebacker J.J. Jones plan to visit Arkansas on June 8-9.

The brothers attend South Oak Cliff High in Dallas where they played as freshmen.

Jai Jones, 6-0, 215 pounds, has scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Bowling Green and Alabama A&M. Jalen Jones, 5-10, 195 is also expected to draw interest.

Class of 2020 cornerback Malachi Moore, 6-0, 174 of Trussville, (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville.plans to attend an Arkansas game in the fall. He and his parents visited Fayetteville on Feb. 24.

He has 18 offers from schools like Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Oregon, Louisville and Tennessee.

Offensive lineman Marquise Simmons, 6-4, 310 of St. Louis Desmet said Razorback offensive line coach Dustin Fry visited his school on Wednesday. He has nine offers, including Iowa State, Kansas, Syracuse and New Mexico.

Simmons visited the Hogs on Feb. 24.

Fry is expected to visit the school of offensive lineman Triston Miller, 6-6, 274 of Charlotte, N.C., Country Day on Thursday. He and his parents made an official visit to Arkansas on April 20-22.

He has offers from Arkansas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Purdue, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Duke, East Carolina, Marshall and others.

Arkansas tight end target Hudson Henry, 6-5, 230 of Pulaski Academy will announce his top five schools on Twitter at 5 pm on Friday.

Sophomore offensive lineman Omari Thomas, 6-4, 305 and athlete Jabari Small, 5-11, 170 of Memphis Briarwood Christian plan to attend Arkansas' June 3 camp in Fayetteville. Both visited Fayetteville on Feb. 25.

Thomas has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.