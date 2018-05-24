UCA hires dean of liberal arts college

Tom Williams, an associate dean at Morehead State University in Kentucky and a former Arkansas State University associate professor, has been hired as a dean at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Williams will be dean of the UCA College of Liberal Arts. At Morehead, he is associate dean of the School of English, Communication, Media and Languages. Before that, he was the English department chairman.

He was also an associate professor and chairman of the Department of Humanities at the University of Houston-Victoria, in southeast Texas; an associate and assistant professor of English at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro; and an assistant professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Williams has a bachelor's degree in creative writing from Ashland University in Ohio, a master's in English from Ohio State University, and a Ph.D. in creative writing and literature from the University of Houston.

UCA's liberal arts college has six departments: English; history; languages, linguistics, literature and cultures; philosophy and religion; political science; and sociology, criminology and anthropology.

Williams, 51, will earn $140,000 per year, a UCA spokesman said.

He will begin his position July 2.

