Vehicle flees scene after fatally striking Arkansas bicyclist on U.S. 70, police say

A 52-year-old bicyclist from Arkansas was fatally struck on U.S. 70 by a vehicle that then fled the scene, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of the highway in Pearcy, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Investigators say 52-year-old Brett J. McCullough of Hot Springs was riding a bike east in the outside lane of U.S. 70 when a vehicle hit him from behind.

The vehicle "fled the scene after impact," authorities wrote. A spokesman for police said no description of the vehicle was yet available, though he noted investigators were working on the case.

McCullough was pronounced dead less than an hour after the crash.

Conditions at the time of the collision were said to be clear and dry.

The death is one of at least 170 in traffic crashes so far this year on Arkansas roads.