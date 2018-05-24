83 people indicted on jail-gang charges

LOS ANGELES -- Leaders of a "gang of gangs" described by prosecutors as "the Mexican Mafia" were charged Wednesday with running a governmentlike operation to control drug trafficking from inside Los Angeles County jails that included ordering violence against those who didn't obey.

The U.S. attorney's office charged 83 people in sweeping racketeering conspiracies that alleged they ran drugs and carried out violent assaults and killings.

"By taking out the gang members who control the jails, and by disrupting their communications network, we undermined the Mexican Mafia's ability to coordinate street gang activity," U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said.

Agents arrested 32 people early Wednesday. Another 35 defendants are in custody, and 16 were fugitives.

The indictments said the gang -- an organization of imprisoned Hispanic street gang leaders who control operations inside and outside California prisons and jails -- enriched itself through drug sales, collecting taxes on drugs and even collecting a share of purchases from the jail commissary. It was able to exert control by threatening and carrying out violence if people didn't pay up or follow the rules.

Airport shooter pleads guilty, gets life

MIAMI -- An Alaska man pleaded guilty Wednesday in exchange for a life prison sentence in the Florida airport shooting that killed five people and wounded six, blaming his rampage on severe mental illness that a psychologist said is now under control.

Esteban Santiago, 28, pleaded guilty to 11 charges stemming from the January 2017 attack. Santiago, of Anchorage, admitted he opened fire with a handgun in a baggage area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He was diagnosed as schizophrenic after his arrest but was found competent for the legal proceedings.

Santiago initially told the FBI after the shooting that he believed he was under some form of government mind control, before switching to unfounded claims that he acted in support of the Islamic State extremist group.

The plea deal was struck after prosecutors announced that they would not seek the death penalty. Instead, Santiago agreed to a life prison sentence plus 120 years and waived all rights to appeal. The sentence will be officially imposed Aug. 17 to give victims and families a chance to give statements at a hearing.

Sandy Hook claim draws another suit

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Right-wing radio host Alex Jones is facing another defamation lawsuit by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre for claiming the shooting was a hoax.

Relatives of six of the 26 victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school sued Jones in Bridgeport Superior Court in Connecticut on Wednesday. The families of two other victims filed similar lawsuits last month in Travis County, Texas, where Jones' media company, Infowars, is based.

A gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators in December 2012 at the Newtown, Conn., school. The families say Jones' comments have tormented them and subjected them to harassment and death threats.

Jones did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday. After the two similar lawsuits were filed last month, Jones responded in a YouTube video, saying that the families are being used by the Democratic Party and the news media and that he believes Sandy Hook "really happened." He also predicted that the suits would be dismissed.

Texas judge pulled from death-row case

HOUSTON -- A Houston judge has been removed from overseeing the appeal of a black death-row prisoner because of racially charged comments the jurist made about black defendants.

District Judge Michael McSpadden was removed earlier this month from the case involving George Curry, who was sentenced to die in 2009 for the death of a teenager during a restaurant robbery.

The Houston Chronicle reported that defense attorneys in March had asked McSpadden to recuse himself, but he refused. A judge was called in to hear the dispute and he determined McSpadden, who is white, should be removed.

Harris County prosecutors did not oppose McSpadden's removal.

McSpadden came under fire earlier this year by saying, among other things, that young black defendants were getting bad advice from "rag-tag organizations like Black Lives Matter."

