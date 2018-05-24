Shot at after trying to stop vehicle from passing, driver tells Little Rock police

A woman’s vehicle was struck twice by gunfire Wednesday as she drove around Little Rock, she told police.

An officer took a report around 3:30 p.m. that day at a residence in the 3100 block of Gilman Street, the city’s Police Department said.

The 26-year-old driver said that she was traveling east on West 36th Street after leaving Sunshine Mart at 3525 John Barrow Road when a gray car began "tailgating" her green Honda Accord.

The woman tapped her brakes to try to get the vehicle to back away, at which point the other driver tried to pass her, a police report states.

According to authorities, the 26-year-old said she sped up so the car couldn't pass her.

One of the occupants later shot at her Accord, striking the back glass twice as she was at 30th and Gilman streets, the woman told officers.

Police observed a small hole at the bottom passenger side and upper driver’s side back glass.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.