Friday, May 25, 2018, 12:56 p.m.

Arkansan killed in crash in which he was 'partially ejected,' state police say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.

A 55-year-old Arkansas man died Thursday in a crash in which he was "partially ejected," state police said.

According to a preliminary crash report, Charles Edward Francis was driving east on Arkansas 8 in Arkadelphia when he crossed into the path of a 2000 Freightliner headed west shortly after 1 p.m.

Francis' 1998 Toyota then traveled off the road, and he was "partially ejected," authorities said. The Arkadelphia resident suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The report did not state what caused Francis to cross into the westbound traffic lane.

State police said the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the wreck.

At least 172 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

mjbhudd says... May 25, 2018 at 12:49 p.m.

Wonder how many of these terrible wrecks were due to distracted driving? Leave the cell phone alone.

