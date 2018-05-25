Arkansan's 'Jeopardy!' streak ends; North Little Rock man in running for Tournament of Champions

A North Little Rock man's seven-day Jeopardy! winning streak has come to an end.

In an episode that aired Friday, Josh Hill's knowledge of Gilgamesh, the Balkans and country music was not enough to keep up with the other two contestants. The Verizon Wireless network engineer went into Final Jeopardy with $9,400 while his opponents' totals each topped $17,000.

Hill then failed to recall the name of an actor who was nominated twice for playing Oscar winners — a real one in a 1992 biopic and a fictional one in a 2008 combat comedy. His incorrect answer of Anthony Hopkins brought him down to $999, while competitor Virginia Cummings, a geriatrician from Massachusetts, correctly named Robert Downey Jr. with a wager that won her more than $35,000.

Still, the Arkansan's total winnings of more than $160,000 put him in the running to compete in the show's next Tournament of Champions.

On the show, Hill told host Alex Trebek that he hoped to use the prize money for trips to Hawaii and Alaska.

In Little Rock, Jeopardy! airs at 11 a.m. weekdays on Channel 7, KATV-TV.