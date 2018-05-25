Arkansas Heart Hospital plans branch in Bryant

Arkansas Heart Hospital is planning a new hospital in Bryant, although details for now are few.

In a statement, Drew Jackson, the hospital's president and chief operating officer, said, "It is our intent to introduce a new project that will bring economic development to Saline County. As we continue to develop plans we appreciate the continued support of the community."

A hospital spokesman declined further comment.

The Saline Courier in Benton reported that the hospital's plans have been filed with the Bryant City Council's development review committee. The plans include two buildings on a 14-acre site near Interstate 30 and Springhill Road and also accessible along Arkansas 5.

The newspaper also said the project, with a possible groundbreaking ceremony in July and a completion date of July 2020, is expected to provide 200 to 250 jobs. The project also still must be reviewed by the city's planning commission.

