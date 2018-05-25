Arkansas hospice caregiver accused of attacking 1 patient, giving another 'marijuana brownies'

An Arkansas hospice caregiver was arrested on felony warrants Thursday morning stemming from allegations she abused two patients last year.

Regina Lee Wimberly, 48, of Hot Springs was taken into custody shortly after 6:30 a.m. and charged with introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and second-degree battery.

Wimberly was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 and is set to appear June 4 in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the daughter of an 83-year-old Hot Springs woman filed a complaint July 27, 2017, with Garland County sheriff's investigators regarding the alleged abuse of her mother while under the care of Wimberly, who conducts hospice care at a home on Southern Charm Loop.

On July 28, investigators spoke to another caregiver, 50, at the Southern Charm residence. She said she knew of another woman, 67, in their care that had tested positive for having THC or marijuana in her system and thats the woman's family had taken her to the hospital to be drug tested.

Wimberly's employee also said Wimberly had offered her "marijuana brownies" in the past, but she had declined.

The investigators spoke to the 83-year-old, who stated she had argued with a woman that worked at the residence who became upset with her and struck her. She noted it was "the woman she did not like and was afraid of." Authorities observed she had a cut and swelling to her left forearm.

The investigators spoke to the 83-year-old's daughter and son-in-law later that day, and the daughter said her mother told her it was Wimberly who had hit her.

She also said Wimberly had asked her on the phone if it was OK to give her mother "marijuana brownies," and the son-in-law confirmed hearing the conversation. They said they became aware of the other patient testing positive for THC while under Wimberly's care.

Police obtained documentation confirming the 67-year-old tested positive for cannabinoids July 22, 2017, at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. He later obtained a warrant for Wimberly's arrest on the two felony charges.