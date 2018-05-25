Arkansas included in Hudson Henry's top 5

Highly recruited Pulaski Academy tight end Hudson Henry announced his top five schools on Friday and the Arkansas Razorbacks made the cut.

He said tight end play in the spring game and the coaching staff are a couple reasons for having the Hogs on his list.

"I would say first and foremost, I think the spring game really kind of piqued my interest," Henry said. "I just want to see more of that from what they did in that game. Second of all, I love the new staff. Love the kind of men they are. It just draws me to them."

Henry, 6-5, 230 pounds, has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Penn State, Stanford, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Florida, LSU and others.

Stanford, Penn State, Clemson and Wisconsin also made Henry’s list of top schools.

Henry is the younger brother of former Hog All American and Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry and Razorback sophomore linebacker Hayden. Henry’s father Mark was an offensive lineman for the Hogs from 1988-1991 and was an All-Southwest Conference center as a senior while his mother Jenny also attended Arkansas

His grandfather Skip Coffman played basketball for the Razorbacks from 1957-1962.

"I think third of all, Arkansas is just a school that's always been in the back of my mind just because my family has been there and I do have family right there right now," Henry said.

He planned to officially visit the Nittany Lions June 1-3, but that will be delayed so he can attend Hunter's ACL surgery.

Henry recorded 72 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior to help the Bruins win their fourth straight state title. He 28 receptions for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns as a sophmore.

ESPN rates Henry a 4-star prospect, the No. 2 tight end and No. 51 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.