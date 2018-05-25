Arkansas Index up 2.92, ends at 429.15

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 2.92 to 429.15 Thursday.

"Equities opened sharply lower but recovered through the day to close only slightly down as investors shed risky assets with utilities outperforming while the energy sector lagged," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 23.5 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 05/25/2018