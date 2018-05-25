Home / Latest News /
62-year-old Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 2:40 p.m.
An Arkansas man won $100,000 off a $5 scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said Friday.
Ralph Haskew, 62, bought the winning ticket at Willie’s Oasis, located at 4070 Strong Highway in Strong, according to a Facebook post by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
The Crossett resident was playing the Platinum Doubler game, the post states.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 62-year-old Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.