Week after firings, Arkansas police chief, officer reinstated and placed on paid leave

The two fired leaders of the Centerton Police Department were reinstated Thursday and then placed on paid administrative leave, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Chief Cody Harper and Capt. Kristopher Arthur were reinstated during a special meeting Thursday. Mayor Bill Edwards said he placed the pair on paid administrative leave pending the results of Arkansas State Police's investigation concerning the Police Department.

Brian Rabal, Centerton's city attorney, previously said Harper and Arthur were fired last week as result of the investigation by the Benton County sheriff's office.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith requested last week the State Police investigate whether an officer or officers misappropriated city property or used credit cards for personal property and whether the Police Department violated the Arkansas Speed Trap Law.

Edwards said no decisions will be made until the conclusion of the investigation by the state police.