Arkansas 89 study subject of meetings

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold public meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss a corridor study to improve Arkansas 89 between Cabot and Mayflower, including a proposed extension to Conway.

The study seeks to determine the need for and the feasibility of a continuous Arkansas 89 corridor, a key component of the regional arterial network in central Arkansas that would provide an east-west corridor between U.S. 67 and Interstate 40.

The meeting on Wednesday will be held from 4-7 p.m. in the North Pulaski County Community Complex at 5705 W. Republican Road in Jacksonville.

The meeting on Thursday will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Mayflower city hall at 2 Ashmore Drive in Mayflower.

The public is invited to visit any time during the scheduled hours to view displays, ask questions and offer comments, the department said. The meeting will follow an open-house format.

For more information, contact the department's transportation planning and policy division at (501)569-2201 or info@ardot.gov.

Metro on 05/25/2018