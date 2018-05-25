Authorities investigate after inmate dies of apparent suicide at Arkansas jail

An inmate at an east Arkansas jail was found dead Thursday afternoon of an apparent suicide, according to the state’s Department of Correction.

Staff at the East Arkansas Regional Unit’s Lee County jail facility in Brickeys found detainee Charles Garza hanging in a locked single-man cell around 1:30 p.m., a news release states.

Correction Department spokesman Solomon Graves said responding officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse.

Garza was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

The Arkansas State Police was immediately notified and responded, Graves said. That agency, in conjunction with the Lee County sheriff’s office, will conduct an investigation into Garza’s death.

A message left with the sheriff’s office Friday morning was not immediately returned.