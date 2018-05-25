Cyclist hit, killed on U.S. 70

At least two people died in road accidents Wednesday, the Arkansas State Police said.

A 52-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck on U.S. 70 by a vehicle that then fled the scene, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of the highway in Pearcy, according to a state police report.

Investigators said Brett McCullough of Hot Springs was riding a bike east in the outside lane of U.S. 70 when a vehicle hit him from behind.

The vehicle "fled the scene after impact," authorities wrote. A police spokesman said no description of the vehicle was available. He said investigators were working on the case.

McCullough was pronounced dead less than an hour after the crash.

A man was killed when his motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic in rainy weather, the state police said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 64 at Hickory Ridge Road in the Franklin County town of Mulberry, according to a report.

Police said an eastbound motorcycle driven by 47-year-old David Carter of Ozark crossed the centerline and struck the front of a 1996 Ford pickup.

Carter suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported hurt.

