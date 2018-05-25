D-lineman knows Coach Morris well, plans visit

Defensive lineman Taurean Carter, who received an offer from Arkansas earlier in the week, talked about the offer and plans to visit the Hogs on Recruiting Thursday.

Carter, 6-3, 263 of Mansfield (Texas) Mansfield Legacy had narrowed his list of schools to Florida, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Michigan State, TCU, Colorado, Houston, Utah State and Indiana before receiving offers from Texas and Arkansas.

"I'm really familiar with Coach Morris. I'm a big fan of him. The girl's basketball coach is his sister. So I'm really familiar with the Morris'. He has a niece that goes to my school also."

KNOWING COACH MORRIS" SISTER AN ADVANTAGE:

"It's makes the decision process a little bit more easier. So I don't have to do as much research and background check and all of that to make sure I'm in the right spot."

CORNERBACKS COACH MARK SMITH:

"I like that he cares about his players. Ask them about their personal lives and makes sure everything is alright and everything is on the good. Every time we talk is a good time. That's what I like."

ARKANSAS TO MAKE CUT TO EIGHT SCHOOLS:

"They will most definitely be in there."