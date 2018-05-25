ESPN 300 WR tells why Hogs made his top 4

Highly regarded receiver T.J. Sheffield announced Arkansas as one his top four schools on Friday morning.

He also included Ohio State, Purdue and Notre Dame as his top schools.

Sheffield, 5-10, 170 pounds, of Franklin (Tenn.) Independence is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 12 athlete and No. 130 overall prospect in the nation.

Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock recently visited Sheffield’s school.

"Coach Stepp and the offensive coordinator Coach Craddock have been in touch about every week and we are building a relationship," Sheffield said.

He recored 56 receptions for 840 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed 24 times for 119 yards and a touchdown as a junior. He likes what the staff at Arkansas did at SMU.

"Seeing the way SMU's offense was run, throwing the ball a ton is a big plus for wide receivers and slots," Sheffield said.

Sheffield said he and his parents are looking to set a date to visit Fayetteville.