GOP wins this week clinch control of Arkansas Senate in 2019

LITTLE ROCK — With victories in special elections, Republicans will continue to control the 35-member Arkansas Senate next year. Control of the House will be determined in November.

Breanne Davis of Russellville defeated Democrat Teresa Gallegos in a special election Tuesday. In the Cabot area, Ricky Hill defeated Democrat Steven McNeely.

Republicans hold 11 of 17 "holdover" Senate seats not on the ballot this year, and five seats this year had only GOP candidates. With those posts, Tuesday's victories give Republicans at least 18 seats, while Democrats have at least seven.

Republicans control 40 seats in the Arkansas House already, and Democrats have 14. The November ballot will have 46 House races.

Republicans took control of the legislature in the 2012 election. It was the first time the GOP held power since Reconstruction.