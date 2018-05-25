Hogs beat top seed Gators to advance to SEC Tournament semifinals

— Blaine Knight out-dueled Florida's Jackson Kowar, Casey Martin hit his third home run of the SEC Tournament and Hunter Wilson capped the game with a grand slam as No. 7 Arkansas spanked No. 3 Florida 8-2 on Friday.

Arkansas (39-17) advanced to the semifinals of its bracket, where the Razorbacks will face either Florida or LSU in the second game on Saturday.

Knight (10-0) held the Gators to one run on 99 pitches through six innings and added Kowar to the growing list of top pitchers he's beaten this season.

Matt Cronin escaped an eighth inning jam then struck out the side to pick up his 11th save.

Arkansas designated hitter Luke Bonfield had a big day, drawing one of his three walks ahead of Martin's second inning home run, and going 1 for 1 with two runs scored. Wilson pinch ran for him with no outs in the eighth and came to bat with Arkansas holding a 4-2 lead in the ninth after the Gators had plated a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Wilson golfed the first pitch he saw from left-hander Andrew Baker just over the wall in right field for a bases-loaded home run, his first as a Razorback.

The left-handed hitting utility man, who has been the most animated giver of the Hog hat after Arkansas home runs this season, wore the hat for his post game interview on the SEC Network.

Knight has now beaten Florida aces Brady Singer and Kowar, Auburn's Casey Mize and Ole Miss' Ryan Rolison, all projected first-round draft picks, this season. He also defeated Kentucky's Sean Hjelle, who was the 2017 SEC pitcher of the year.

Martin's two-run home run off Kowar over the left-field fence gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

The Hogs increased the lead to 4-0 in the sixth on RBI singles by Domnic Fletcher and Jared Gates.

Florida, which committed a couple of base-running errors in the early innings, pulled within 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth on Jonathan India's solo home run.

The Gators made it 4-2 on Austin Langworthy's sacrifice fly in the eighth. Cronin struck out India, the SEC player of the year, in that inning and escaped by striking out Brady Smith with two runners on.

Parker flirted with danger in all three of his innings by issuing four walks. But he got double plays behind him in the seventh and the eighth. He wasn't as fortunate in the ninth.

Gates drew a leadoff walk, then Jax Biggers singled for his second hit of the game. After Eric Cole's bunt led to a force out at third base, Parker retired Carson Shaddy on a fly ball to left.

Heston Kjerstad reached on a hit by pitch, then Wilson launched the first pitch he saw over the right field wall to make it 8-2.

Knight won the Hogs' 6-3 series opener at Florida on March 23, dealing Gators ace Brady Singer, the SEC pitcher of the year, his only loss. Knight threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing 5 hits, 3 earned runs and a season-high 4 walks, and struck out 10 on 107 pitches.

Kowar beat the Hogs 17-2 on March 24, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits and 4 walks and striking out 6 on 101 pitches in 6 innings.

Arkansas improved to 2-2 against the Gators this season.