Jonesboro police report a shooting

One person was shot at a Jonesboro apartment complex Wednesday night, police say.

Jonesboro officers were called about 10:15 p.m. to the 500 block of Belt Street, according to a news release. The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital and was in critical condition at the time of the flight. Police did not know the person's condition Thursday afternoon.

The wounded person told police that the shooting took place in the area of Caraway Commons Apartments. The victim then drove to Belt Street, investigators were told.

No further information about the shooting was released.

Metro on 05/25/2018