Attack on sacred right

One of the foundational principles of the American constitutional system is the right to peaceful dissent. From Henry David Thoreau, to the suffragettes, to the brave souls who endured Bull Connor's dogs and fire hoses in Alabama, courageous protesters have led the country to better places.

Now comes Roger Goodell and the NFL owners wielding a metaphorical fire hose to wipe out principled expressions of dissent against governmentally sanctioned violence against young black men.

It is truly shameful that well into the 21st century the suppression of First Amendment rights is alive and well in this country. And it is doubly shameful that our president, from the safety of the sidelines, cheers on this attack on sacred American freedoms.

RICHARD AULT

Maumelle

On moral character

I write in response to a letter by Mr. Gary Lemon of Cabot. Mr. Lemon lists Donald Trump's "accomplishments" and asks how anyone who is sane could possibly want to return to Democratic leadership.

Many of us believe that moral character is invaluable in a president and informs many of his or her choices. We do not celebrate the "booming" economy and pretend not to notice that faint suspicion of a forked tail and pitchfork. It seems to me that our allies are mostly aghast as we withdraw from solemn agreements, as we turn our backs on our responsibility to help maintain a healthy environment. The economy will not seem very important when we see the ocean inundating our major cities. Many of us value and welcome immigrants to this country. Many of us feel embarrassment at having a leader who does not even read books and who lies constantly and apparently uses his power to enrich his cronies.

Melania Trump's new "Be Best" platform is also quite intriguing. Does being best entail posing nude chained to a gold briefcase? Many of us prefer an educated first lady (or gentleman) and realize that designer clothes do not make one a lady.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock

Wisdom of the past

In light of these tumultuous times I have been looking for answers. I have found two in rather unexpected places and I will share them with you.

From that sage possum Pogo, I quote: "We have met the enemy and he is us." From the halcyon days of the '60s I found The Kingston Trio: "They're rioting in Africa; They're starving in Spain; There's hurricanes in Florida; And Texas needs rain.

"The world is festering with unhappy souls; The French hate the Germans, the Germans hate the Poles; Italians hate Yugoslavs, South Africans hate the Dutch; And I don't like anybody very much.

"But we can be tranquil and thankful and proud; For Man's been endowed with a mushroom-shaped cloud; And we know for certain that some lovely day; Someone will set the spark off; And we will all be blown away!

"They're rioting in Africa; There's strife in Iran; What nature doesn't do to us; Will be done by our fellow man."

I rest my case.

GWENNETH PRICE PICARD

Little Rock

Nutrition information

Anyone who has watched a couple of hours of television in Arkansas, or elsewhere for that matter, knows that they will be "treated" to numerous commercials from restaurants, fast-food outlets, and cooking shows. Some of the pictures of food make it look delicious. Some don't. How, for example, does a person, even with a big mouth, get it around a hamburger or sandwich that is 4½ or 5 inches high? In most of these commercials there is rarely any information provided about the calorie content, portion size, or nutrition of the food pictured.

In an article published in this very newspaper last year, it was reported that 35.7 percent of Arkansas adults were considered obese based on their reported weight and height (in 2016), and that our state was tied for third highest in the nation. We are too fat.

Most of us humans are simply happier when we are eating, and we overweight types often consider ourselves just pleasingly plump. What we have to avoid, though, is becoming addicted to food. The more we eat, the more we want. Once we are afflicted with this addiction, weight and gravity will take their toll and we will likely become obese.

Obese people often have a hard life. Not only do their clothes not fit, being obese is like carrying heavy sacks of sand, one in each arm, all the time, everywhere you go. Human knees, hips, shoulders, backs, hearts, livers, and other body parts wear out faster and will probably result in shorter life spans.

How about more consideration of providing calorie content, portion size, and nutrition in these commercials? Maybe even we overweight viewers will take notice.

JACK C. McFARLIN

Little Rock

A lack of sensitivity

I continue to be offended and upset about the depiction of "bullying" by John Deering and John Newcombe in their ideas for the Zack Hill comic strip. There is such a serious problem of bullying in our schools and the focus of the victim as the only solution to the problem is dangerous. With the addition of sexual orientation, I believe the strip is no longer appropriate for the comic pages.

I have been in school education for more than 20 years as a pastor of a parochial parish, and the Zack Hill comic strip continues to be a source of aggravation and irritation. It is my hope that if you don't retire the strip, young people will stop reading the comic pages. My complaint is that John Deering and John Newcombe should not be allowed to be published in your paper for their lack of sensitivity to a serious problem in our schools.

CHARLES THESSING

West Memphis

Editorial on 05/25/2018