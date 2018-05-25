Louisiana junior's versatility draws Hogs' interest

Football is rarely discussed when University of Arkansas, Fayetteville associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor communicates with versatile Charvis Thornton.

"Coach Traylor and I talk everyday," Thornton said. "It's nothing about football. Nothing about me coming up there. Nothing about that. We talk about crazy stuff. Like who's going to win the [NBA] Finals."

Thornton, 5-11, 185 pounds, of Baton Rouge Southern University Lab has 15 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Oregon State, Kansas, Memphis and Arkansas State, among others.

He and Traylor have been debating the NBA playoffs.

"At first, I had the 76ers beating the Celtics," Thornton said. "Now, I have LeBron beating the Celtics."

Some are recruiting Thornton as an athlete. He said Traylor likes his flexibility.

"He really likes me," Thornton said. "He said he can use me at running back or the slot. He said I would fit in with their offense."

Thornton reports recording an electronic 4.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash, while also having a hand-held time of 4.44 seconds.

He likes to compare his ability on the field to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

"That's who I like to play like," Thornton said. "That's how I see myself playing in the NFL."

He rushed for 1,424 yards and had 576 receiving yards as a junior. Thornton isn't a stranger to the Hogs. He participated in an Arkansas camp as a ninth-grader and credits the camp for getting him noticed by others.

"Arkansas put me on the map," Thornton said. "I went to their padded camp and I did well."

He made a return trip to Fayetteville on April 24 and received his offer from the Razorbacks. Thornton said he plans to make an unofficial and official visit to Arkansas this summer.

He's reluctant to say that the Hogs are in the lead for him but admits he's very fond of the program.

"They're up there, though," Thornton said. "I can see myself going to Arkansas."

Thornton, who has a 3.2 grade-point average plans to major in business.

"I want to own my own gym," said Thornton who also wants to get into real estate.

Receivers take notice

A week ago today, the Hogs landed their quarterback target in 4-star prospect KJ Jefferson.

Jefferson, 6-3, 210 pounds, North Panola High School in Sardis, Miss., pledged to the Razorbacks over more than 20 scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina State, Indiana and others.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming said Jefferson is a 4-star prospect with 5-star potential. The Hogs landing Jefferson didn't go unnoticed by two key receiver targets.

Trey Knox, 6-4, 210, of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman is an ESPN 4-star recruit, No. 41 wide receiver and the No. 266 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in February.

"He's a dog," said Knox of Jefferson. "I would like to be on the outside catching passes from him."

Jefferson completed 150 of 236 passes for 3,028 yards and 36 touchdowns while throwing only 3 interceptions as a junior. He also rushed 139 times for 1,325 yards and 8 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to a 13-1 record.

Shamar Nash, who's rated a 4-star prospect by CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, visited the Hogs in March and has plans to officially visit Fayetteville on June 7-9.

He's being recruited by Coach Chad Morris and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

"I love the fact that Coach Morris and Stepp didn't waste any time getting someone back there for the quarterback position in my class," Nash said.

