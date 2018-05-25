Police: Man arrested at west Little Rock home faces 75 child-porn counts

A 58-year-old Little Rock man is facing dozens of counts of possession of child pornography after authorities arrested him Thursday, records show.

Frank Christian Dunn was arrested about 9:15 a.m. at his home in the 14000 block of Honey Bear Drive, which is east of Hinson and Taylor Loop roads in west Little Rock.

A Little Rock Police Department officer wrote in an arrest report that an "on site preview" during a search of the residence revealed "images depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child."

The arrest report and online court records list 75 counts against Dunn.

Dunn remained in the Pulaski County jail Friday morning with bail not set. A June 7 court date is set.