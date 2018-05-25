Actor Morgan Freeman apologizes to anyone who felt 'uncomfortable or disrespected' by his behavior

• Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman apologized Thursday to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behavior, after CNN reported that multiple women have accused the A-list actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings. "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," the actor, now 80, said in a statement released by his publicist, Stan Rosenfield. "I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected -- that was never my intent." The CNN report includes the account of a production assistant on the 2017 heist film Going In Style, who detailed an incident in which the actor repeatedly tried to lift up her skirt, and asked if she was wearing underwear. She alleged that Freeman subjected her to unwanted touching and comments on a near-daily basis on the film. Several women alleged that he made frequent comments about their bodies, or would stare at them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable. CNN spoke to 16 people about Freeman; eight said they had experienced harassment or inappropriate behavior, and eight said they had witnessed such conduct. Seven of them described harassment or inappropriate behavior at Revelations Entertainment, a company he co-founded with Lori McCreary. The CNN report also cited accounts by three entertainment reporters of inappropriate remarks they allege Freeman made at press junkets.

• Tina Fey has made a surprise visit to her former Pennsylvania high school. District officials say Fey stopped by Upper Darby High School in Upper Darby Wednesday to film a promotional video for her Broadway musical Mean Girls. Fey graduated from Upper Darby in 1988 and has previously said her time there loosely inspired the 2004 Mean Girls film. The district welcomed the actress in a Facebook post, saying "Once a Royal, Always a Royal." Fey spoke with students who had seen the musical during her visit, and she was serenaded by the school's Encore Singers. Fey called the singing, "beautiful." Mean Girls has received 12 Tony Award nominations, including best musical and best book of a musical. The awards will be given out in June.

